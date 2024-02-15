ROME, Feb 15 ― Bayern Munich blasted racist insults directed at France defender Dayot Upamecano on social media after the German outfit's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Lazio.

Upamecano gave away the 69th-minute penalty from which Ciro Immobile netted the only goal of the last 16, first-leg clash in Rome with a clumsy foul on Gustav Isaksen which cost him a red card.

“FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments being directed towards Dayot Upamecano on social media,” said the German champions on X, formerly Twitter.

“Anyone who comments hateful words such as these is no fan of our club.”

Bayern will have a chance to overturn their slender deficit when they host Lazio for the second leg on March 5 in Munich. ― AFP

