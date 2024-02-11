DOHA, Feb 11 — Beijing will host the 2029 World Aquatics Championships, becoming the second Chinese city to do so after Shanghai in 2011, World Aquatics announced today.

China also hosted the World Aquatics short course Swimming Championships (25m) in Hangzhou in 2018.

The announcement comes in the middle of the present world championships in Doha where China dominated the first week taking 16 golds out of 29 events to top the medal table.

“World Aquatics today confirmed that the Chinese capital will host the World Aquatics Championships—Beijing 2029,” read a statement by World Aquatics.

“The flagship World Aquatics event will welcome more than 2,500 world-class athletes from over 200 countries and regions to compete in the six aquatic sports of swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving.”

China Swimming Association President Zhou Jihong said the awarding of the hosting rights fitted in with the Chinese love of aquatic sports.

“We have a very proud history of welcoming the best aquatics athletes to our country,” she said.

“We are therefore very honoured with Beijing being awarded the opportunity to host the world’s largest aquatics event, the World Aquatics Championships, in 2029.”

Singapore and Budapest will host the 2025 and 2027 editions respectively. — AFP