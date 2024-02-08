DOHA, Feb 8 — Chinese diver Wang Zongyuan took gold in the 3 metre springboard for the third time in a row on Wednesday at the world aquatics championships in Doha.

Wang, who had already taken the synchronised event with Long Daoyi on Sunday, won with a cumulative score of 538.70 points after six jumps.

It was the 26-year-old’s eighth world gold medal of his career and marked a hat-trick in the event having already been crowned champion last year in Fukuoka and in Budapest in 2022.

Wang beat his compatriot Xie Siyi, who took silver with 516.10pts with 19-year-old Mexican Oscar Olvera Ibarra taking bronze with 498.40pts.

The Chinese have dominated the diving pool and collected more gold when Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the women’s 3m synchronised.

Sharon Van Rouwendaal added the 5k open water swimming to the 10k she won on Saturday as she came home in a thrilling race that saw the top three separated by less than three seconds.

The Dutch swimmer edged Australia’s Chelsea Gubecka by 1.10seconds with Brazilan Ana Marcela Cunha just behind.

The men’s race turned into a French thriller with Logan Fontaine getting home just 0.30sec ahead of Marc-Antoine Olivier with the Italian Domenico Acerenza another 0.40sec back in third.

The Italian Giorgio Minisini took gold in the men’s solo artistic swimming. — AFP