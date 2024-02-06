ABUJA, Feb 6 — Nigeria star Victor Osimhen is a major doubt for the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final against South Africa in Bouake on Wednesday, team officials said.



Napoli striker Osimhen did not fly yesterday with the rest of the squad for Bouake due to abdominal discomfort, a statement issued by Super Eagles spokesman Babafemi Raji said.





“Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him,” the statement read.The reigning African Player of the Year did not train Monday evening before the team’s departure from Abidjan.Osimhen was substituted late in the quarter-final against Angola at the weekend.The 25-year-old has scored a goal and provided an assist in the tournament. — AFP