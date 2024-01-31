KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Petronas today confirmed that there have been no discussions on bringing back the Formula One Grand Prix to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC).

The national oil firm was referring to news reports on the potential return of the sport in 2026.

“We would like to confirm that there have been no discussions on bringing the sport back to the Petronas Sepang International Circuit,” Petronas, the title sponsor for the Mercedes F1 team, said in a statement today.

The prestigious F1 races were held at SIC annually from 1999 until the government decided to discontinue the event in 2017 due to significant declines in returns and rising hosting costs.

Advertisement

Despite the hiatus, SIC remains a memorable track in the F1 World Championships, generating speculation about its potential return to the F1 calendar. — Bernama

Advertisement