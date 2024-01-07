BERLIN, Jan 7 — RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose said on Saturday it was “only right” that forward Timo Werner wants a loan move following reports he has agreed to return to the Premier League with Tottenham.

Werner, 27, has scored just two Bundesliga goals this season and is reportedly set to move to Spurs for the rest of the campaign.

He scored 23 goals in 89 appearances for their Premier League rivals Chelsea after making a #45-million move in 2020, but returned to Leipzig in 2022.

Rose told Sky Deutschland a loan arrangement could help Werner secure a place in Germany’s squad for Euro 2024 on home soil.

“It’s only right that Timo wants to go out on loan. Timo would like to go to the European Championship,” Rose said.

“We wish him all the best and we’re crossing our fingers for him.” — AFP