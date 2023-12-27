LONDON, Dec 27 — Tottenham Hotspur have recalled forward Dane Scarlett from his season-long loan at Ipswich, the Premier League club said Wednesday.

Scarlett made 12 appearances for the English Championship promotion candidates after he joined in August but struggled for first-team football at Portman Road.

Spurs are set to be without captain Son Heung-min for a month while he is away on international duty with South Korea at the Asian Cup.

Tottenham academy graduate Scarlett will provide forward back-up for manager Ange Postecoglou, who remains without James Maddison, Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic due to injuries.

North London club Spurs are currently fourth in the Premier League table ahead of their match away to Brighton on Thursday. — AFP

