JOHOR BARU, Dec 22 — The Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) Football Club will channel RM2.9 million, from ticket sales and Super League winning prizes, to Palestinian humanitarian aid and the JDT Foundation’s community service programme.

JDT, in a post on Johor Southern Tigers Facebook account today, said as much as RM1.017 million, earned from six home games since November, will be channelled to humanitarian efforts in Palestine.

“Meanwhile, the Malaysia Super League prize money of RM1.9 million will be channelled to the JDT Foundation, for various community service programmes,” read the post.

It also said that JDT has donated all the team winnings to charity since the club, owned by the Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, was established in 2013.

JDT, who recorded a Super League victory for the 10th time in a row, ended the last Super League season with a goal-fest, after defeating Penang FC 8-0.

The Southern Tigers also won the Malaysia Cup for the fourth time, thus recording a treble for the second season in a row, after winning the FA Cup in July and confirming the Super League title in September. — Bernama

