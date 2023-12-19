JOHOR BARU, Dec 19 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) have extended the contract of young football sensation Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi.

However, JDT did not disclose the contract tenure for the 21-year-old winger.

“The JDT Football Club and Arif Aiman have extended his contract after an amazing 2023 season, where the young player scored 24 goals and made 19 goal assists,” JDT said in a post on the Johor Southern Tigers Facebook today.

The statement said Arif Aiman, who won the Most Valuable Player award in 2021 and 2022, made his debut with the senior squad in March 2020.

Arif Aiman joined the JDT Academy in 2018 before being promoted to the JDT IV, JDT III and JDT II teams and then the senior squad. — Bernama

