ISKANDAR PUTERI, Dec 17 — Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) expect to further strengthen the team with the prospect of signing up three or four new import players next season.

JDT head coach Esteban Solari said Argentine midfielder Jalil Elias is among several new faces who could be playing for JDT next season.

“This is something that we are working on, (because) we need to strengthen the team and improve in certain areas.

“...and the idea is between three or four players, but it depends on which players (in JDT) that will leave,” he said when asked whether JDT will be signing up new import players next season.

He said this in a press conference after the Southern Tigers concluded their final Super League match with a goal feast, defeating Penang FC 8-0 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here last night.

When asked on whether Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid would be leaving the club, Solari said he wanted the Kedah-born midfielder to remain with JDT.

“Akhyar is a good player, he’s a game changer, but as I have said, this is my will, and it depends on him (to decide). Every player has (a right), desire and motivation (to move forward),” he said.

Meanwhile, Solari described JDT’s success as the result of hard work from all parties and Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim’s excellent planning.

“From the beginning of the season (year), we were determined to do better by continuing the excellence of last season.

“Finally we succeeded, because this club has great staff and enthusiasm of the club’s owner, Tunku Mahkota Johor until we are at this level,” he said.

JDT created history by becoming the first club to score 100 goals in a single Super League season after trashing Penang FC 8-0 last night.

The Southern Tigers who recorded a double treble after their recent Malaysia Cup win, ended this season with a total of 76 points, with 25 wins and a single draw against Kedah Darul Aman (KDA) FC in Alor Setar, last August.

The club recorded decade of dominance as they won 10 Super League titles since 2014. — Bernama