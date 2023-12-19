VERSAILLES, Dec 19 — Four burglars targeted the home of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier early Tuesday, threatening him and his wife, police and prosecutors said.

The burglars hit the wife of Letellier — who is a substitute goalkeeper at Ligue 1 leaders PSG — in the face and demanded jewellery and money as they threatened the couple with a knife, according to a police source.

Letellier’s two young children were in the home at the time.

The alarm in the house located in Hardricourt, west of Paris, went off at 2am (0100 GMT) and the couple tried to contact police by telephone.

“The alarm worked perfectly well and police intervened quickly as did the club’s security service,” a source close to the case said.

Three of the four were arrested, prosecutors said. Two members of the group are minors.

Celebrity footballers have been targeted by burglars several times in recent years.

In July, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was slightly injured during a burglary, with goods stolen estimated at €500,000 (RM2.56 million).

“Unfortunately all big club are targets for this kind of attacks,” said a source close to PSG who declined to be named, adding: “Each and every criminal who ever attacked PSG players has been apprehended.” — AFP