LONDON, Dec 18 — Arsenal seized pole position in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Brighton on Sunday, but Mikel Arteta demanded more clinical finishing from his title chasers.

Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz struck in the second half at the Emirates Stadium to ensure Arsenal’s dominant display did not go to waste.

Outclassed Brighton managed just one shot on target, but Arteta was frustrated that Arsenal had 16 efforts without making the breakthrough in the first half.

Arsenal eventually found the back of the net as Jesus nodded in from close range, before a smart Havertz finish secured the points.

Advertisement

“We have great players that can define games and finish actions. Today we needed too many, especially in big spaces, too many situations to finish the game,” Arteta said.

“That was the fear, especially after half-time, that it could be one of those days because the moment you give something to this team they’ll take it.

“We had to patient but at the same time we had to be really determined against this team. The second you have doubts against this team they open you up, they start to frustrate you and dominate with the ball. We didn’t do that.

Advertisement

“We didn’t allow them to do that. We showed a lot of maturity, and a lot of intelligence. This game against them requires them to be really intelligent.”

With a crucial visit to second-placed Liverpool looming on Saturday, Arteta admitted he was concerned about Arsenal’s fitness issues.

The north Londoners are one point ahead of Liverpool after the Reds were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United on Sunday.

“We had some issues in the camp and with Jorginho too we had another one. It’s five, six now. So, we need players,” Arteta said.

Arteta was back on the touchline having served a one-match ban at Aston Villa last week after accumulating three yellow cards.

The Spaniard also escaped punishment after an independent panel ruled a Football Association charge against his post-match comments following defeat at Newcastle last month did not warrant a fine or ban.

But Arteta was once again shown a yellow card by referee Tim Robinson, although he insists he has doing nothing wrong, telling beIN Sport: “I was waving to (Gabriel) Martinelli,” when asked about the booking.” — AFP