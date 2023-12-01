MADRID, Dec 1 — Spanish international Nico Williams has committed to Athletic Bilbao until 2027, the La Liga club confirmed on Friday.

The 21-year-old winger has extended his current deal which expires in June 2024 by three seasons, the club announced without revealing financial details.

The younger brother of forward Inaki Williams, who also plays for Athletic Bilbao, scored nine goals in 43 games in all competitions for the club last season.

Called up to play for Spain in the last World Cup, Williams had reportedly been targeted by league rivals including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement

Athletic Bilbao are fifth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid. — AFP

Advertisement