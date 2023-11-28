MADRID, Nov 28 ― Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams scored a second-half equaliser to hold Girona to a 1-1 draw in LaLiga today, denying the Catalan side a return to the top spot.

Hosts Girona took the lead after the break when unmarked midfielder Viktor Tsygankov sent a low shot past Bilbao goalkeeper Unai Simon before Williams found a leveller in the 67th minute.

Girona are second in the standings on 35 points, level with leaders Real Madrid who enjoyed a 3-0 win at lowly Cadiz on Sunday.

Advertisement

Girona midfielder Yangel Herrera thought he opened the scoring with a header in the 28th minute after receiving a pass from Savio but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Bilbao were the better side in the first half and Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga helped keep the score goalless until halftime by denying attempts from Oihan Sancet, Oscar de Marcos and Dani Vivian.

But the visitors eventually found the net after the break when Williams scored from the edge of the box to cancel out Tsygankov's opener, ending Girona's run of five consecutive wins in the league.

Advertisement

Bilbao are fifth on 25 points from 14 games, six points behind fourth-placed Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in third, who have a game in hand. ― Reuters