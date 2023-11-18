KUCHING, Nov 18 — Close cooperation between Sarawak and the federal government is crucial in ensuring the success of the hosting of the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024, said Minister of Youth and Sports, Hannah Yeoh.

She emphasised that more engagement sessions should be held between both sides to ensure that the sporting event runs smoothly for everyone, especially the athletes.

“Sarawak and the Federal government need to hold more meetings to ensure that next year’s Sukma is the best for our athletes,” she said in her speech at the opening ceremony of the “Sukan Perpaduan” event here today.

Sarawak were selected as the host for the 21st edition of the Sukma, scheduled to take place from Aug 17 to 24 next year. Sarawak had previously hosted the nation’s largest sports festival in 1990 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said that preparations for Sukma 2024 are progressing smoothly.

“Sarawak has allocated RM124 million to refurbish sports facilities in the state. In addition, a sum of RM80 million has also been provided by the state government for the preparation of Sarawak athletes,” he said. — Bernama

