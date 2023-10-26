KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — A header by Adisak Kraisorn in injury time saved Terengganu FC (TFC) from defeat at the hand of Stallion Laguna FC, allowing them to salvage an all important one point in a 2-2 draw in today’s Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Group G match at Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium.

TFC is now second in the group with five points, a single point behind group leaders Central Coast Mariners FC, with Stallion Laguna FC third and Bali United FC last.

It was a day of surprises as Stallion Laguna FC scored early on in the match, through a free kick taken by Griffin McDaniel in the sixth minute. The visitors then doubled their lead in the 40th minute, thanks to a goal by Ngong Sam Stephen.

TFC managed to close the gap in the dying minutes of the first half, as Sony Norde tucked in a cross by Engku Muhammad Nur Syakir Engku Yacob, much to the delight of the home fans.

Despite their best efforts in the second half, TFC were facing defeat till Adisak headed in a ball by Norde in the 91st minute for the last minute draw.

Meanwhile, Central Coast Mariners FC trashed Bali United 6-3 at Central Coast Stadium, Australia in the other Group G match today. — Bernama

