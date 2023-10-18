IPOH, Oct 18 — The temperature is rising for tomorrow’s semi-final first leg of the Malaysia Cup between Perak FC and JDT as more than 11,000 tickets have been sold as of 6.30pm today since sales opened two days ago.

Chief executive officer of Perak FC Bobie Farid Shamsuddin said the response to online ticket sales via website https://www.tickethotline.com.my was very encouraging with 7,140 tickets sold so far, while the rest were sold physically and sales are expected to continue rising.

“We believe the match against Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) will be lively with an influx of supporters to fuel the action. So we ask fans who want to buy tickets at the stadium to do so fast to avoid standing in long queues,” he told Bernama today.

He said the ticket purchase period till 6pm today was also extended to 9pm in response to fans.

Bobie Farid expects 25,000 tickets to be sold to fans of both teams. As for the visiting team, he said, they are allocated 1,000 tickets and must be purchased online only.

Meanwhile, he said that although Perak FC are the underdogs, he expects fierce action with The Boss Gaurus fighting all the way to upset JDT. After tomorrow’s match, Boss Gaurus will play the return leg against the Southern Tigers on November 2 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in Iskandar Puteri, Johor. — Bernama

