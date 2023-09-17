LONDON, Sept 17 — Joel Piroe struck twice as Leeds survived a potentially explosive trip to Millwall with a 3-0 victory in the Championship on Sunday.

Past matches between Leeds and Millwall have been marred by fan violence, but the usually raucous Den was reduced to silence by the visitors’ confident display.

Piroe opened the scoring after 15 minutes before doubling his tally just over 10 minutes from full-time.

Georginio Rutter made sure of all three points with the third goal to seal Leeds’ second league win this season.

Daniel Farke’s side are expected to mount a strong promotion push after last season’s relegation from the Premier League.

They had struggled to live up to that billing during the first five games of the season, but finally showed glimpses of their quality on a dank afternoon in south London.

Wilfried Gnonto and Rutter combined to set up Piroe for the opening goal in the 15th minute as he slotted past Bartosz Bialkowski into the bottom corner.

Millwall pushed for a leveller before half-time and Ryan Longman’s swerving shot was palmed to safety by Illan Meslier.

The Lions started brightly after the break and Casper De Norre’s through ball released Tom Bradshaw in the area, but the striker fired his shot straight at Meslier from six yards.

But Leeds wrapped up the points when Rutter and Daniel James played a quick one-two in the area, setting up Piroe to tap in from close-range.

Farke’s men netted again moments later as James raced away and crossed for Rutter, who fired high into the net past Bartosz Bialkowski. — AFP