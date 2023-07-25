KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The Bukit Jalil National Stadium, synonymous with being the national football squad, Harimau Malaya’s “home ground” and also a venue for concerts, will from October also host school sports day events.

In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC), Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) is allowing schools to make use of SNBJ for free for a period of two years specifically to hold their sports day.

She said the concept of popularising sports among the masses through the use of PSM’s facilities was agreed on July 17, and among the decisions is to allow school sports day events to be held at the national stadium free of charge, subject to availability.

“This is in line with our previous announcement that we want to focus on athletics being a development sport for the grassroots at the school level.

“I really want school children to experience running the 100 metres at SNBJ, and who knows they will be inspired to become athletes,” she told a media conference at KLSC 25th anniversary dinner here tonight

Also present were PSM chairman Datuk Hans Isaac and PSM chief executive officer Mohd Faidz Sanusi.

In addition to SNBJ, Hannah said PSM has also offered schools the use of the Jalan Duta Sports Complex and Bukit Kiara Sports Complex for free.

As such, she invited schools to book the venue through PSM which can be made starting from next month.

“Previously, schools had to pay (rental costs) at a discount rate to use the stadium,” she said.

She also called on manufacturers of nutritious food to advertise their products on days a sports day event is held at the three venues

“Companies marketing children’s food brand can discuss with PSM on advertising rates, at least this will cover (the rental) cost,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hannah said PSM as the body that manages KLSC or previously known as the National Sports Complex, has proven its role as an efficient stadium management body as seen in its success in managing the venue for international events such as the 1998 Commonwealth Games and the 2001 as well as 2017 SEA Games.

At the same time, she hoped that the management of KLSC would continue to be strengthened in terms of corporate governance in making it the preferred venue for local and foreign event organisers. — Bernama