MELAKA, July 21 — The list of national cyclists who will participate in the upcoming Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2023 will be announced next week.

National road cycling squad coach Mohd Yusof Abdul Nasir said the selection will take into consideration cyclists’ performance at the 2023 National Road Championship that began today at Bukit Katil, Melaka.

“The list will be determined after the mass start race but those selected will not be based solely on the results but based on their performance as we want to monitor and ensure they are in their best condition.

“We have a list of several names as preparation, including four or five former Team Sapura Cycling (TSC) members, as well as athletes from other states who we will gather and the list will be handed to the Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF),” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Yusof said they, through the MNCF, had sought help from the National Sports Council for training to prepare for LTdL 2023 and expressed hope that those selected would receive adequate assistance.

Asia’s most prestigious road cycling tour, LTdL 2023 will be the 27th edition and is scheduled to take place from Sept 23 to 30, with eight stages spanning 11 states in Peninsular Malaysia with a total distance of 1,280 kilometres. — Bernama