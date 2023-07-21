MELAKA, July 21 — Johor cyclists Muhammad Nur Aiman Rosli and Siti Nur Adibah Akma Mohd Fuad chalked up new milestones when they won the men’s and women’s individual elite time trial titles for the fourth consecutive time at the National Road Race Championships here today.

Muhammad Nur Aiman clocked 56 minutes and 24.093 seconds to win the 45 km race in Bukit Katil while Terengganu Cycling Team’s (TSG) Muhamad Nur Aiman Mohd Zariff (57:03.876s) and Nur Amirull Fakhruddin Mazuki (1:00:36.481s) were second and third respectively.

Muhammad Nur Aiman, 24, said it was an important victory for him as he was searching for a new team and sponsor after his previous team, Team Sapura Cycling (TSC), was dissolved.

“Alhamdulillah, I managed to retain the title despite grappling with various challenges, including riding without a team. I’m grateful for staying consistent to clinch this win for Johor. I’m looking forward to my fifth title next year,” he told reporters.

He expects strong competition from Terengganu cyclists in the mass start event on Sunday.

“Today, the challenge was the weather, winds and traffic. For the coming races, I would be more careful and use a good strategy to get the best position,” he said.

Siti Nur Adibah Akma confirmed her status as the queen of time trial by completing the 30 km race in 46:30.652s, ahead of Kuala Lumpur Cycling Team’s Yeong Zhen Yi (47:02.944s) and Perak’s Nyo Ci Hui (47:34.209s), who also made it to the podium.

Siti Nur Adibah Akma was grateful for the win although her time was slower than last year’s winning time.

The Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam student said she had to divide her time between training and preparing for her final semester examination, which just ended four days ago.

Siti Nur Adibah Akma said she tried her best to squeeze in training sessions in the morning to maintain her form.

“As we know, it is tough to defend titles. But every morning when I woke up, I told myself that I can do it. Although the wind was quite strong, my coach reminded me to stay focused,” she said. — Bernama