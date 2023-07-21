MELAKA, July 21 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah officiated the 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship and the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh here today.

The King arrived at 4.28pm accompanied by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy Adam Adli Abd Halim.

Melaka Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee senior chairman Datuk Rais Yasin, World Karate Federation (WKF) president Antonio Espinos, Asian Karate Federation (AKF) president Maj Gen Nasser Alrazooqi and Malaysian Karate Federation (MKF) president Datuk Nur Azmi Ahmad were also present at the event.

His Majesty shared that the people of Melaka was fully behind the national karateka squad during his officiating speech.

“I am impressed by the preparations (for this event). Congratulations to the organisers. I pray that our Malaysian karate exponents will achieve success,” the King said.

A total of 388 karate exponents from 32 countries, including overall champions, Japan are competing at the three-day championship. The 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship is also taking place at the same time as the 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship. — Bernama