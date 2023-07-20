KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) awards to the former Land and Mines Department director-general Datuk Ahmad Zaharin Mohd Saad and the FGV Holdings Berhad group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor.

These two head the list of 292 recipients at the investiture ceremony of Federal awards, medals, and honours in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Official Birthday at Istana Negara here.

Also present at the investiture ceremony was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali was also in attendance.

Meanwhile, Sergeant Norihan Tari, 42, from the 3rd Battalion, General Operations Force (GOF), Bidor, Perak was the sole recipient of the Darjah Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) award.

On November 24, 2020, Norihan, who was a Corporal at the time, while patrolling around the TS10 to TS9 area in Padang Besar, Perlis, came across two groups of smugglers and exchanged gunfire with the groups.

In the incident that also received extensive media coverage, his colleague Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli was killed while Norihan was shot and seriously injured.

Norihan, when met after the ceremony, expressed his gratitude when his service to the country was appreciated.

Out of the 292 recipients of the Federal awards, medals and honours today, 11 individuals received the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) awards; 13 individuals were conferred the Darjah Johan Setia Mahkota (JSM); two recipients of the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD); 69 individuals conferred the Darjah Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) and four others received the Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD).

One recipient was conferred the Darjah Panglima Gagah Berani (PGB) award while a total of 90 individuals received the Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN); 88 individuals were conferred the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN); 12 recipients of the Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) and two individuals received the BSD Kehormat. — Bernama