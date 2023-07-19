KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his condolences to the family of former Harimau Malaya coach B. Sathianathan, who died yesterday.

Also conveying her condolences was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

According to a post on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Their Majesties expressed their sadness over Sathianathan’s passing and hoped his family would remain patient and persevere in facing this sad and trying time.

“Their Majesties appreciate Sathianathan’s service and contribution to the country and describe his demise as a huge loss to Malaysian football,” according to the post.

Sathianathan was the head coach of the national football squad from 2007 to 2009.

He coached the under-23 squad from 2006 to 2008, leading the team to win the Pesta Bola Merdeka title in 2007 and emerging as runner-up in 2008.

Sathianathan also led the Kelantan team to victory in the Malaysia Cup in 2010, in addition to guiding the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) and Felda United to Premier League titles in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

The former Negeri Sembilan player also coached several local teams, including Selangor and Sarawak United.

He was named the Best Coach in the 2017 National Football Awards (ABK 2017).

Sathianathan, 65, reportedly breathed his last at 1.25pm at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) here due to cancer. He leaves behind a wife, two sons and two daughters. — Bernama