JOHOR BARU, July 20 — A total of 750 policemen will be deployed to the FA Cup final between Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) and Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC at the Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Puteri Stadium this Saturday.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said policemen will be posted inside and outside the stadium to ensure that the match takes place without incident.

“Police will cooperate with the stadium’s management where a total of 750 officers and rank-and-file personnel will be on duty on that day.

“I also urge the team supporters to observe instructions by the police on that day,” he during a media conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Kamarul Zaman was commenting on the Johor police preparations for this Saturday’s FA Cup finals.

The top cop also reminded supporters of both teams to avoid bringing prohibited items into the stadium that could disrupt the safety and security.

On Saturday, KL City FC will play defending champions JDT after advancing to the FA Cup finals at the Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Puteri Stadium.