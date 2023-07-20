KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — The national football team have climbed up one spot to number 136 in the latest Fifa world ranking.

This is the best position Malaysia have achieved in the past 17 years since occupying the 127th spot in May 2006.

Based on the www.fifa.com website, the national team has accumulated 1,091.57 points.

The updated ranking list also sees Malaysia occupying the 24th spot in Asia and fourth position in Southeast Asia behind Vietnam (95th), Thailand (113th) and the Philippines (135th).

Neighbours Indonesia and Singapore, meanwhile, remained in 150th and 158th positions respectively.

Argentina, the 2022 World champions, continue to lead the way in the world ranking, with France, Brazil, England and Belgium completing the top five positions.

For the Asia zone, the top five teams are Japan, who are ranked 20th in the world, Iran (22nd), Australia (27th), South Korea (28th) and Saudi Arabia (54th).

The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) is on a mission to ensure that Harimau Malaya is in the top 130 bracket by the end of this year. — Bernama