Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen after the start of the race during the Japanese Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit October 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

SUZUKA, Oct 9 — The Japanese Grand Prix was red flagged in heavy rain on the third lap Sunday, delaying Max Verstappen's bid to clinch his second straight world title.

Verstappen was leading Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez behind in third when a safety car came out on the first lap before the race was halted soon after.

Runaway championship leader Verstappen can clinch the title if he wins the race with the fastest lap, no matter what his rivals do.

He will also retain his crown if he wins and Leclerc is third or lower.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Williams driver Alex Albon exited the race after a chaotic start in the heavy rain and spray.

Sainz crashed out on the first lap while Albon retired with mechanical issues.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel spun seconds after the start after bumping Alpine's Fernando Alonso, but the Aston Martin driver recovered.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly, who started the race from the pit lane after incurring a penalty in qualifying, was hit by a piece of an advertising board dislodged by Sainz's crash. — AFP