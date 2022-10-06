Reigning Malaysia Cup champions KL City FC, also known as the City Boys, achieved a historic feat for the club by qualifying for the AFC Cup final after edging Uzbekistan’s PFC Sogdiana 5-3 on penalties in the Inter-Zone final yesterday. — Picture from Facebook/Kuala Lumpur City

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has congratulated the Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC for qualifying for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup 2022 final.

“This is a new history for KL City at the Asian level that we should be proud of.

“I hope the entire Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) will give solid support to KL City in the final against Al Seeb (of Oman) on October 22,” he said in a post on Facebook today.

Reigning Malaysia Cup champions KL City FC, also known as the City Boys, achieved a historic feat for the club by qualifying for the AFC Cup final after edging Uzbekistan’s PFC Sogdiana 5-3 on penalties in the Inter-Zone final yesterday.

Both teams had huffed and puffed their way to a goalless draw in regulation time at the Sogdiana Sporting Complex.

Al Seeb cruised into the AFC Cup 2022 title showdown in style after trouncing Bahrain’s Al Riffa 4-0 in the west zone final yesterday. — Bernama