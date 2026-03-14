KUCHING, March 14 — The Pilgrims Fund Board (TH) is negotiating with airlines to ensure that flight ticket costs for Malaysian Haj pilgrims are not affected by global fuel price uncertainties caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia, said Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof.

He said the discussions involve both domestic and international airlines to prevent possible increases in flight costs ahead of the upcoming Haj season.

“This does not only involve the Haj. When there is a crisis, oil prices rise, and insurance costs also increase. As a result, logistics costs, including air and sea transportation, will increase.

“In addition, domestic flight costs may also rise. For example, travel between Sabah and Sarawak depends heavily on air transport, and there will definitely be fuel surcharges on both domestic and international flights. These are among the preparations we must consider and how we will manage them,” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the Sumbangsih Santunan Kasih Seindah Syawal donation programme at the Samariang Assemblyman’s Service Centre today.

According to Fadillah, the final decision on the matter will be announced by TH or the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Hassan after negotiations with the airlines are finalised.

Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the government is closely monitoring current developments as rising logistics costs could affect various sectors.

However, he did not rule out the possibility that the cost of performing the Haj pilgrimage could increase if the conflict in the Gulf region continues and disrupts the global energy and logistics supply chain.

“That is why we hope the Prime Minister can also play a role as a mediator in negotiations with leaders in the Gulf region so that the conflict can be resolved. At the very least, if possible, the Strait of Hormuz can remain open so that the logistics sector can continue operating,” he said.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and is widely regarded as the world’s most important energy corridor.

Stretching about 167 kilometres long and only 33 kilometres wide at its narrowest point, with a depth of around 200 metres, the strait serves as the main maritime route for Gulf producers to export large quantities of oil and gas to international markets. — Bernama