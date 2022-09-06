The Pocket Rocketman edged three other nominees for the award, namely Datuk Pandelela Rinong (diving), Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (badminton) and Rifdean Masdor (muay thai). — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 6 — National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and national powerlifter Bonnie Bunyau Anak Gustin were crowned as Athlete of the Year and Para Athlete of the Year respectively at the Sportswriters Association of Malaysia (SAM)-100PLUS Awards 2020/2021.

Mohd Azizulhasni, the Terengganu-born cyclist’s silver medal-winning effort in the keirin event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, was instrumental in his selection for the award a fourth time, after having won the award in 2009, 2017 and 2019.

Mohd Azizulhasni also won two bronze medals at the 2020 World Championships in Berlin via the keirin and sprint events respectively.

“I would like to thank SAM for choosing me once again as the best athlete of the year.

“This award will motivate me further in my recovery process and preparations to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Pocket Rocketman will come back,” said Mohd Azizulhasni who is in Melbourne, Australia, through a video recorded message.

The Pocket Rocketman edged three other nominees for the award, namely Datuk Pandelela Rinong (diving), Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik (badminton) and Rifdean Masdor (muay thai).

The 34-year-old Mohd Azizulhasni is currently recovering after an open heart surgery due to a rare heart condition known as anomalous aortic origin of right coronary artery (AAORCA) at the Epworth Richmond Hospital, Melbourne in April.

The country’s gold medal hopeful at the 2024 Paris Olympics, underwent a three-hour corrective surgery on April 21 for the rare heart condition, which brings the risk of cardiac arrest and sudden death if not treated immediately.

Powerlifter Bonnie, winner of the powerlifting gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics last year, becomes a second-time winner of the SAM 100-Plus award since he had also won the same title in 2019.

The 23-year-old Sarawakian beat three other challengers, Latif Romly (long jump), Cheah Liek Hou (badminton) and Chew Wei Lun (boccia).

Azizulhasni and Bonnie received a trophy and RM10,000 cash each from the National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique while Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker was also in attendance during the presentation.

Apart from recognising athletes for their outstanding performances, sports journalists who excelled in their respective fields were also recognised during the SAM-100PLUS Awards ceremony.

The awards are divided into six categories — Best News Reports (Print Media), Best News Report (Electronic Media), Best News Review (Print Media), Best News Reviews (Electronic Media), Best Special Report (Open) and Best Sports Photography.

The best overall winner for the sports journalism category was won by TV3’s Al Shaiful Nazib Talib who received the Siebel Award with a cash prize of RM RM7,000 and a trophy. — Bernama