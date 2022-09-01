The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist said he needed to work on his endurance stamina after taking a break from world cycling events due to a rare heart condition known as anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

MELBOURNE, Sept 1 — Following his corrective heart surgery several months ago, national track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang is now working on his endurance before moving on to more intensive training.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist said he needed to work on his endurance stamina after taking a break from world cycling events due to a rare heart condition known as anomalous aortic origin of the right coronary artery (AAORCA).

“The recovery process is on track. Two months after my surgery, I underwent tests with a cardiologist who found the internal wound healing and there were no side effects.

“So now, I am in the second and last phase...I need rehabilitation for my sternum as well as physiology to strengthen the muscles and joints. Yes, it takes a bit of time but I believe I will recover by December and should return to action to collect points for the 2024 Paris Olympics,” he told Bernama when met at the World Halal Business Conference (WHBC) 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.

He said he felt that the most difficult thing was having to start from scratch to return to the peak of performance.

“However, I will not easily give up...I will continue to train with more consistency after this,” he said.

The 34-year-old, who aims to win a gold medal for the country at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will return to Malaysia in mid-September to be with the national squad.

The athlete, nicknamed The Pocket Rocketman, still feels uncomfortable and is worried about doing his daily activities, not to mention undergoing heavy training.

“Apart from physical strength, mental health and understanding AAORCA as well as the risks after surgery are very important to ensure that the recovery process goes smoothly.

“This has not been my biggest injury...before this, I met with an accident at the World Cup in Manchester that almost cost me my career in 2011. So that experience taught me a little bit to go through this phase more easily,” he said.

Azizulhasni, who has been based in Melbourne for 15 years, also said that he would not reject an opportunity to venture into business, especially related to the sports and halal industry.

He thinks the sports and halal industries have their own market and capable of growing rapidly in the future.

“We see that non-Muslim countries also have many Muslim athletes, and even non-Muslims also choose halal food such as halal supplements due to their confidence in the production process of these products.

“For me, halal products are now a must when multi-sport events are organised and I hope that one day, I can venture into this field,” he said. — Bernama