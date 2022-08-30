Liverpool’s legends Sami Hyypia and John Barnes take a selfie with the fans at the Carlsberg x Liverpool FC Legendary Experience held at Plaza Arkadia recently. — Picture courtesy of Carlsberg Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Liverpool football fans in Malaysia recently had an adrenaline-filled football viewing party alongside two football legends thanks to Carlsberg Malaysia.

The Carlsberg x Liverpool FC Legendary Experience held at Plaza Arkadia saw two Liverpool FC icons Sami Hyypia and John Barnes joining the crowd to celebrate the spectacular energy of sports in conjunction with Carlsberg’s 30th partnership anniversary with the football club.

The special evening saw football fans taking part in a slew of activities including face painting, getting their airbrush and sticker tattoos of the club symbols as well as a 360 spin-cam photo opportunity.

Fans were also given the opportunity to watch a game between Liverpool and Bournemouth alongside Hyypia and Barnes, who had once commanded the roars of fans around the pitch themselves.

This milestone was commemorated globally, and in Malaysia, local Liverpool FC fans were awe-struck by the exciting introduction of the coveted Carlsberg Liverpool FC Legends Edition exclusive six-can pack, depicting the jersey designs of six Liverpool FC’s icons, namely Ian Rush, Barnes, Hyypia, Robbie Fowler, Jamie Carragher and Luis Garcia.

Speaking about the brand partnership with the football club, Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Stefano Clini said there is something special about the bonds between football and Carlsberg.

"Leveraging on Carlsberg’s global partnership with Liverpool FC, we, here in Malaysia, have been looking forward to celebrating our commitment to football fans by providing the best experiences for every football occasion.

"Through the Carlsberg Liverpool Legends Edition cans, the special appearances of two living legends of the game and with today’s stadium-replica live football viewing showcase, we are confident that we continue to animate the passion of football, especially for Liverpool fans.”

Liverpool fans stand a chance to win the limited-edition keepsake cans with a purchase of six full pints, 10 half pints, two buckets or one tower at their favourite bar.

Alternatively, you also stand a chance to win with a minimum spend of RM20 at convenience stores or RM30 at super and hypermarkets and 99 Speedmart on either Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught or Carlsberg Special Brew.