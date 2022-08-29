Aaron Chia (right) and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia pose on the podium after their victory over Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the men's doubles final match at the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo on August 28, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — Now that the task of shaping the country’s number one men’s doubles pair — Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik — to reach the pinnacle of badminton as the new world champions has been fulfilled, the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) coaching staff have set their sights on preparing more pairs to break into the top 16 world rankings.

Assistant coach Tan Bin Shen acknowledged that though he and BAM doubles coaching director, Rexy Mainaky played their part to guide Aaron-Wooi Yik to win their first ever title in the 2022 BWF World Championships in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday, they would not rest on their laurels.

Aaron-Wooi Yik were crowned the new world champions as they toppled three-time world champions, Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in straight sets, 21-19, 21-14 at the Metropolitan Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan, yesterday.

“Much need to be done to help other pairs to reach the top 16 bracket because that is our target,” he told a virtual press conference, here today.

Aaron-Wooi Yik at World number six and 2022 German Open champions, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani, ranked 12th, are the only pairs in the top 16 world ranking currently.

Other national pairs, namely Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun are now ranked 28th while the ‘Patatimo boys’, Wan Muhammad Arif Wan Junaidi-Muhammad Haikal Nazri are currently in 60th spot.

Bin Shen, a former national shuttler vowed to help Aaron-Wooi Yik push their game to another level and keep their momentum so as to taste more success in the future.

While Aaron-Wooi Yik and Rexy garnered more spotlight in Japan yesterday, back stage hero Bin Shen deserved a pat on his back as he was the first Malaysian individual to guide local players to win the world title.

Since the inception of the world championships in 1977, Malaysians have made the finals nine times — five in men’s singles and four in men’s doubles.

Wong Choong Hann was the first Malaysian singles player to reach the final in 2003 while former great Lee Chong Wei played in four finals — 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2015 — followed by Datuk Jalani Sidek-Datuk Razif Sidek (1987), Cheah Soon Kit-Soo Beng Kiang (1993), Soon Kit-Yap Kim Hock (1997) and Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong (2010). — Bernama