Aaron Chia (left) and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia celebrate their victory over Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia in the men's doubles final match at the World Badminton Championships in Tokyo, August 28, 2022. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Top men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik gave Malaysia a fitting National Day gift by winning the 2022 World Badminton Championships title in Tokyo today.

In the final at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, Aaron-Wooi Yik scored an emphatic 21-19, 21-14 victory in 40 minutes over former three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia.

The win over the Indonesians, dubbed ‘The Daddies’, has made Aaron-Wooi Yik the first ever Malaysian shuttlers to be crowned world champions.

In their three previous outings at the world meet, world number six Aaron-Wooi Yik had only gone as far as the quarter-finals, at the 2018 edition in Nanjing, China.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics bronze medallists were also the first Malaysian pair to enter the final in 12 years, after Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong did it in the 2010 edition in Paris. — Bernama pic