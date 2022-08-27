Hwang signed for Forest from Bordeaux who were relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of last season. — Picture via Facebook

PIRAEUS, Aug 27 — South Korean international striker Hwang Ui-jo has joined Greek champions Olympiakos on loan immediately after signing for Premier League side Nottingham Forest, the two clubs announced on Friday.

Hwang, 29, who has scored 15 goals in 45 international appearances for South Korea, signed for Forest from Bordeaux who were relegated from Ligue 1 at the end of last season. No fee was disclosed for the transfer.

“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Hwang Ui-jo from French side Bordeaux,” the newly-promoted English side said in a statement.

“The South Korea international will immediately head out on loan to Greek champions Olympiakos for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.” The Greek champions confirmed the deal with a statement on their website: “Olympiakos FC announces that Hwang Ui-jo has joined the club, on loan from Nottingham Forest.” Hwang joined Bordeaux in July 2019 and played 98 matches, scoring 29 goals with seven assists.

Olympiakos beat PAS Giannina 2-0 in their opening game of the new season last weekend. — AFP