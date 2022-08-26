Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min in action with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Nathan Collins and Jonny at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, August 20, 2022. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 26 — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said today he backs Son Heung-min to end his goal drought after the South Korea forward failed to score in the first three games of the Premier League season.

Son drew a blank in Tottenham’s matches against Southampton, Chelsea and Wolves in a rare barren spell for the prolific star.

With Brazil striker Richarlison pushing for a place in the team after his £60 million (RM317 million) move from Everton in the close-season, Son could be under pressure if he fails to get back on the scoresheet.

But Conte is confident the 30-year-old will good sooner rather than later.

“You know very well we are talking about a really important player for me, for the club,” Conte told reporters.

“Sonny in the last three games had the chances to score but there is a moment where you are a bit lucky or unlucky.

“There is no problem with Sonny, with his performances, because the effort and commitment is always very high. I’m happy with his performance and I don’t see any problems with him.

“When you are a striker, you like to score. When you score and win, you are happy. But we have to put always the club, the win, before every interest of a single player.

“He is an important player and last season he scored 23 goals (in the Premier League).

“No problem. I’m sure when he goes to score, he’ll gain the right confidence.”

Conte will want Son firing on all cylinders by the time Tottenham kick-off their Champions League campaign in early September.

The draw took place yesterday and Tottenham were pitted against Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting Lisbon and Marseille in Group D.

While some fans have dubbed it an easy group for Tottenham, Conte refused to agree.

“We’re talking about the most important and difficult competition in Europe, maybe in the world because you find the best teams in the world in this competition,” he said.

“I think the draw and our group, I see balance. For sure our target is to try to go to the next round, this has to be clear.

“I think we gained the possibility to play this important competition and we want to enjoy, to play good football and have the possibility to go far.” — AFP