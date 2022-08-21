West Ham United's Declan Rice in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross during the West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion at the London Stadium, London, Britain August 21, 2022 — Action Images via Reuters pic

LONDON, Aug 20 — Brighton & Hove Albion maintained their impressive start to the Premier League season and piled on the misery for West Ham United with a 2-0 victory at the London Stadium today.

Alexis Mac Allister’s 22nd-minute penalty following a foul by debutant Thilo Kehrer on Danny Welbeck put Brighton ahead.

Graham Potter’s well-drilled side sealed a thoroughly deserved three points in the 66th minute when Leandro Trossard raced through to score after a slick move.

West Ham did not manage a shot on target in the first half but tried to respond late on with Tomas Soucek forcing a couple of fine saves from Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

West Ham, who are still without a point or a goal, and sit bottom of the table after three games, were booed off at the final whistle.

Brighton have seven points from three matches. — Reuters