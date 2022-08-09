Pearly Tan and M Thinaah presented the seventh gold medal to the Malaysian contingent on the last day of the Games after trouncing England’s duo, Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith 21-5, 21-8 in the final at the National Exhibition Centre. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today congratulated the national women’s badminton doubles pair, Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah who clinched the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, yesterday.

Their Majesties’ congratulatory message was shared on the Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today.

Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah presented the seventh gold medal to the Malaysian contingent on the last day of the Games after trouncing England’s duo, Chloe Birch-Lauren Smith 21-5, 21-8 in the final at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC).

The Malaysian contingent ended their campaign at the Commonwealth Games with seven golds, eight silvers and eight bronzes. — Bernama