BARCELONA, Aug 5 — Polish striker Robert Lewandowski said he was aware of the “huge challenge” which awaits him at Barcelona as he was presented at the Camp Nou today a week before La Liga kicks off.

The 33-year-old, who signed last month from Bayern Munich for around €50 million (RM227 million), was unveiled as a Barcelona player alongside club president Joan Laporta.

“I am very proud to be here...it is a huge challenge, not just as a striker but also to push other players to give the best of themselves,” he told a press conference.

“I know that recent times have not been easy for the club...but I know that I can be much better in the future with this team...we have enormous potential,” he added.

Lewandowski joins Barcelona in the midst of a financial crisis yet although the club have racked up debts of almost €1 billion.

He was presented on the pitch wearing the 9 on his back which belonged to Dutchman Memphis Depay last season.

“It’s a historic day...this operation was not easy,” said Laporta.

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga’s single-season scoring record.

But he left the German champions under a cloud after a dispute over a new contract as well as clashing with coach Julian Nagelsmann over tactical choices. — AFP