Nick Kyrgios returns a shot against Novak Djokovic at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club July 10, 2022. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, Aug 3 — Australian Nick Kyrgios will not participate in the 2022 Laver Cup as he wants to spend more time with his family, the player said on Tuesday.

“No Laver Cup for me this year,” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

“Gotta have that home time with my family and (my) beautiful girlfriend.” The 27-year-old, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final last month, was part of Team World in all four editions of the tournament so far. They were defeated by Team Europe on all occasions.

The 2022 Laver Cup will be held from Sept. 23-25 in London.

Team World captain John McEnroe has named Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Diego Schwartzman as three members of his team.

Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray will play together in the same team for the first time as they will be captained by Bjorn Borg on Team Europe. — Reuters