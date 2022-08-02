Malaysia's Muhammad Sharul Aimy in action in the men’s vault event at Arena Birmingham, Birmingham, Britain, August 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

BIRMINGHAM, Aug 2 — Commonwealth Games debutant Muhammad Sharul Aimy, who is Malaysia’s sole men’s artistic gymnast, can take heart from a seventh placing in the vault final at Birmingham 2022 here today.

Muhammad Sharul, who was the only Asian gymnast in the final, amassed 13.699 points in the event held at Arena Birmingham.

Hosts England enjoyed a 1-2 finish through Jake Jarman (14.916 points) and Giarnni Regini-Moran (14.633 points) as Australian James Bacueti (14.283 points) settled for bronze.

The 20-year-old Muhammad Sharul qualified for the final after finishing seventh in the qualifying round on Friday (July 29) with 13.950 points.

That was the only event he managed to make the final, having failed to shine in the qualifying rounds of the floor exercise and pommel horse events.

In the qualifiers, Muhammad Sharul earned 10.900 points to finish 33rd overall in the floor exercise and 12.000 points in the pommel horse to finish 23rd overall.

Only the top eight gymnasts, with a maximum of two per country, qualified for the apparatus finals. — Bernama