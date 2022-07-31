BIRMINGHAM, July 31 — Hosts England stand in Malaysia’s path to a fifth straight badminton mixed team final appearance after the two teams set up a semi-final date at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games here tomorrow.

In today’s quarter-finals, Malaysia, who have made the final since Melbourne 2006, had no problems chalking up a 3-0 win over Sri Lanka at the National Exhibition Centre Hall 5 today.

Independent mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing brushed aside Sachin Dias-Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-14 to clinch the first point for Malaysia.

National men’s singles player Ng Tze Yong then secured the second point for the three-time champions when he disposed of Niluka Karunate 21-5, 21-14.

Professional women’s singles player Goh Jin Wei then delivered the winning point by trouncing Vihara Suhasni Vidanage 21-9, 21-5.

England had earlier booked a spot in the semi-finals after eliminating Canada 3-0 also. — Bernama