National doubles pair Soh Wooi Yik (right) and Aaron Chia return a pass from Zambian opponents Chongo Mulenga and Kalombo Mulenga in the Badminton Team Mixed during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham, July 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, July 28 — The national badminton mixed team got off to a rousing start in their Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign as they demolished Zambia 5-0 in the opening Group D fixture, here, today.

It was a stroll in the park for all Malaysian shuttlers in the match against the African country held at The National Exhibition Centre, here.

Professional mixed doubles pair Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing handed Malaysia’s first point following a straight set victory over Kalombo Mulenga-Ogar Siamupangila in 21-6, 21-3 .

National top men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong contributed Malaysia’s second point after he thumped Chongo Mulenga 21-8, 21-8.

Tze Yong when met after the match admitted that he still needs to improve in terms of controlling the match in the next game.

“Still could not get my feel and the shuttle movement here is quite slow,” he told Bernama.

Independent women’s singles player, Goh Jin Wei hardly raised a sweat as a series of unforced errors by Elizabeth Chipeleme “helped” the Penangite to score Malaysia’s third and winning point in 21-1, 21-2.

With two more games left to play, both national top pairs, men’s doubles duo, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah did not have a problem to earn two more points for Malaysia.

Aaron-Wooi Yik swept past Chongo Mulenga-Kalombo Mulenga 21-13, 21-9 while Pearly-Thinaah routed Elizabeth Chipeleme-Ogad Siamupangila, 21-3, 21-5.

Malaysia, which last won the gold in Glasgow 2014, will have a great opportunity to book their quarter-finals spot early as they will take on Jamaica at 7pm local time later today (2 am Malaysian time).

The national team will then complete the Group D fixture against South Africa tomorrow. — Bernama