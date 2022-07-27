Malaysian Contingent Chef de Mission to the 2022 Commonwealth Games Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya speaks to reporters outside the athletes’ village at the University of Birmingham, July 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

BIRMINGHAM, July 27 — The Malaysian contingent at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is reminded not to be complacent towards the spread of Covid-19 which is still rampant at the moment.

National contingent chef de mission (CDM) Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya insisted that athletes and officials take precautionary measures by always wearing face masks throughout the games in an effort to avoid infection with the disease.

“Before departing, we have advised athletes to maintain standard operating procedures (SOP) even though the situation in England is very relaxed regarding Covid-19.

“We don’t want our athletes to get infected as it will indirectly cause losses to the contingent in their efforts to reach the target of six gold here,” he said when met by Bernama at the sports village in the University of Birmingham, here, today.

He said this after two national contingent officers were confirmed positive for Covid-19 during a screening test conducted by the organisers, recently.

He said that the two of them are currently reported not to have serious infections and will be free after undergoing self-quarantine at the moment.

In the meantime, Shahrul said the national contingent will be represented by a total of 40 athletes and six officials in the national attire in the parade at the official opening ceremony of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium, Perry Barr, tomorrow.

At the same time, he said national athletes are motivated and excited to do well at the once in four years games.

The national contingent in Birmingham will be represented by 104 athletes.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be participated by approximately 6,500 athletes from 72 countries. — Bernama