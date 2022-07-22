Jun Hoong Cheong and Pandelela Rinong of Malaysia compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Women preliminary at the 17th Fina World Aquatics Championships in Hungary in this file photo taken on July 16, 2017. Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker said the absence of the women’s diving event at the 20th Malaysian Games (Sukma) is due to the technical rule of minimum participation in the Games. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The absence of the women’s diving event at the 20th Malaysian Games (Sukma) scheduled from September 16-24 in the Klang Valley, is due to the technical rule of minimum participation in the Games.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker explained that, for any event to be contested at Sukma, it needs to have the participation of at least eight state contingents.

He said that based on the long list of contingents on May 20, five women’s and men’s diving events were dropped because there were not enough participants.

“However, the Sukma Supreme Committee meeting on June 9 felt that, because Sukma 2022 is a special edition, the minimum participation is reduced from eight to six states, as well as extending the registration closing date until June 30.

“However, after the closing date, some events are still not eligible to compete because the participation is less than six. It includes the women’s 1m springboard, women’s 3m springboard, women’s 10m platform, women’s 3m synchronised springboard and women’s 10m synchronised platform,” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the claim of national diving queen Datuk Pandelela Rinong that there was no women’s diving event at Sukma this time because of ‘political reasons’.

According to Ti, only five states — Perak, Federal Territories, Pahang, Sarawak and Sabah — sent entries for the 1m springboard and 3m springboard events, while for the 10m platform only Perak, Federal Territories, Sarawak and Sabah had sent entries.

The 3m synchronised springboard and 10m synchronised platform events only received participation from the Federal Territories and Sarawak, he explained.

Ti said the cancellation not only the women’s diving event but several events involving women’s karate, women’s 10,000m walking, women’s weightlifting, canoeing and men’s boxing which could not be held because they did not pass the minimum entry requirements.

“However, we proceed with all men’s diving events because they meet the conditions (minimum participation after the conditions are relaxed). However, although it was a tough decision, we had to drop the women’s diving event,” he said.

Pandelela via Twitter yesterday, expressed her disappointment that no diving event involving women was organised at Sukma this time, almost a month after Sarawak made an appeal to relist the event.

“It’s so sad to hear that there’s no diving event for girls in Sukma this year due to political reasons. My juniors must be pretty upset,” Pandelela tweeted. — Bernama