Venus Williams of the US is pictured in the stands ahead of the first round match between Serena Williams of the US and France’s Harmony Tan in London June 28, 2022. — Reuters pic

TORONTO, July 21 — Former world no. 1 Venus Williams will make her singles comeback after nearly a year at next month's WTA 1000 tournament in Toronto, joining her sister Serena at the event.

Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, was awarded a wild card into the main draw for the Aug. 6-15 National Bank Open on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old last played a singles match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, where she lost in the first round to Hsieh Su-Wei.

Her most recent return to court was when she teamed up with Britain's Jamie Murray and reached the second round in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

Venus's sister and 23-times major winner Serena elected to use her protected ranking to enter the main draw in Toronto, where world number one Iga Swiatek, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu are also on the entry list. — Reuters