US golfer Dustin Johnson plays his approach shot from the 16th fairway during his second round on the day 2 of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, July 15, 2022. — AFP pic

ST ANDREWS, July 15 — Former world number one Dustin Johnson shot a 67 to seize the clubhouse lead at nine under par on the second day of the 150th British Open today as several LIV Golf rebels made moves at St Andrews.

Johnson, the two-time major winner who quit the PGA Tour last month to join the controversial breakaway Saudi-backed series, followed his opening four-under-par round of 68 with a bogey at the first after going out in one of the first groups of the day at 8.14am (0714 GMT).

However, the American quickly recovered from that with no more bogeys and six birdies, including one at the last which saw him move a shot ahead of overnight leader Cameron Young.

Johnson will be hoping to avoid a repeat of the last Open at St Andrews in 2015, when he led at the halfway stage on 10 under par but a third-round 75 ended his hopes of victory.

“To be honest, I don’t even remember the third round from seven years ago. I’ve played a lot of golf since then, and that was a long time ago,” he insisted before claiming he was oblivious to criticism of the LIV rebels.

“I don’t read anything. So I wouldn’t know what you were saying or if there was anything negative being said. I don’t pay attention to it.” Young, who led by two strokes overnight after an eight-under-par 64 yesterday, teed off at at 1.26 pm (1226 GMT) in his second round.

Meanwhile, world number one Scottie Scheffler and England’s Tyrrell Hatton, who went out together, both moved onto eight-under at the halfway stage.

Masters champion Scheffler recorded a second consecutive 68 while Hatton enjoyed a bogey-free 66 on Friday.

The last player to win the Masters and British Open in the same year was Tiger Woods in 2005.

‘We’ve caught a lot of flak’

Among the other LIV series members putting themselves in position to challenge over the weekend was Talor Gooch, who shot a 69 to move to seven-under at the halfway stage, level with Australian former Masters champion Adam Scott.

“We’ve caught a lot of flak for what we’ve done here recently,” said American Gooch when asked about the performances of his fellow LIV players.

“I think one thing that cannot be questioned is the quality of players that are there.”

Playing with Johnson, Scott shot a brilliant second-round 65, the lowest round so far of a day that began wet and overcast before the skies began to clear in late morning.

Scott has not defected to the LIV tour but Sergio Garcia, another ex-Masters winner, has.

The Spaniard’s brilliant 66 this morning leaves him at three-under for the tournament at halfway.

There are 24 players from the LIV series in St Andrews this week, and the landmark staging of the world’s oldest golf tournament has to some extent been overshadowed by the new tour.

Speaking on the eve of the Open, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said the LIV model was “not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money”.

LIV offers prize money of US$25 million (RM111 million) for each 54-hole event, compared to a US$14 million prize pot for this week’s Open.

Woods set to miss cut

Rory McIlroy, who came into the week as the favourite, sat in second place overnight after an opening 66 put him two shots behind leader Young.

The Northern Irishman, Open champion at Hoylake in 2014, was not due to start his second round until 2.59 pm (1359 GMT) today.

Meanwhile Woods, who has won two Opens at St Andrews in 2000 and 2005, was set to miss the cut after sitting at seven-over for the championship halfway through his second round.

The 46-year-old, who suffered severe leg injuries in a car crash last year, was back out on the course this morning after not finishing until late the previous day in a round that took over six hours.

Slow play scarred the opening day on a course whose tight, criss-crossing layout led to frequent hold-ups, and light was fading badly with the final groups still finishing their rounds.

“It was just an insane amount of waiting,” said Max Homa, who has partnered Woods and US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in the opening two rounds. — AFP