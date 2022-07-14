Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy plays from the 18th tee during his opening round 67 on the first day of The 150th British Open Golf Championship on The Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland, July 14, 2022. — AFP pic

ST ANDREWS, July 14 — Rory McIlroy enjoyed a fine start to his bid to win the British Open for the second time as he shot a six-under-par opening round of 66 today to sit two shots off the clubhouse lead held by Cameron Young of the United States.

The Northern Irishman birdied the first and last holes of his round, and also racked up three straight birdies between the fifth and the seventh.

The favourite with bookmakers to lift the Claret Jug, his only dropped shot for the day came at the par-four 13th hole.

Now 33, McIlroy won the Open at Hoylake in 2014 but missed the chance to defend his title the following year at St Andrews after suffering an ankle injury playing football.

He has not added to his tally of four major titles since winning the PGA Championship in 2014. — AFP