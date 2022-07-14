Cameron Young of the US in action on the 4th during the first round of the British Open at St Andrews, Scotland, July 14, 2022. — Reuters pic

ST ANDREWS, July 14 — Cameron Young of the United States stormed into the clubhouse lead in the first round of the British Open today after shooting an eight-under-par round of 64.

Young, 25, produced a flawless round featuring no bogeys and eight birdies, including five on the outward nine and one at the 18th.

That gave him a lead of three shots in the clubhouse from Australia’s Cameron Smith, who shot a 67.

Ranked 32nd in the world, Young finished tied third in this year’s PGA Championship. — AFP