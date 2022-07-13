Playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, world number 48 Ng Tze Yong deserves credit for not capitulating in the second game when he found himself trailing to the more experienced Angus Ng Ka Long, who was the losing finalist at the Malaysia Masters on Sunday. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong showed nerves of steel to stage a magnificent fightback in the second game to upset world number 12 Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong 21-16, 21-17 and check into the second round of the Singapore Open 2022 badminton championships today.

Playing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, world number 48 Tze Yong deserves credit for not capitulating in the second game when he found himself trailing to the more experienced Ka Long, who was the losing finalist at the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

After taking the first game 21-16 in just 20 minutes, the 28-year-old Ka Long stepped up a gear to give the 22-year-old Johor shuttler a run for his money in the second game.

Tze Yong, who will be Malaysia’s main hope in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28-August 8, was forced to play catch-up as he trailed 13-15 before narrowing the gap at 15-16.

That proved to be the turning point for Tze Yong as he then turned on the style to surrender just one more point before storming home for a 21-17 win.

“I am happy as this is the first time I’ve beaten a top-ranked player. Hopefully, I can continue the winning momentum,” said Tze Yong.

His victory completed a successful early session of Day Two, with four of the seven national mixed doubles pairs also marching into the second round earlier.

Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow got the ball rolling by downing New Zealand’s Oliver Leydon Davis-Anona Pak 21-14, 21-14 before debutants Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei overcame a nervy start to beat Germany’s Jones Jansen-Linda Efler 23-21, 21-16.

“Yes, we were a bit shaky in the first game. The draught in the arena did not help either. Luckily, Ee Wei had no such problems as as she was covering the net,” said Pang Ron.

In the second round, Pang Ron-Ee Wei will face Danish world number 13 Mathias Christiansen-Alexandra Boje while Tang Jie-Valeree will meet Hong Kong’s Reginald Lee-Ng Tsz Yau.

Christiansen-Alexandra had earlier ousted Singapore’s Terry Hee-Jessica Tan 21-18, 21-14 while Reginald-Tsz Yau had defeated Feng Yan Zhe-Lin Fang Ling of China 11-21, 21-13, 21-14.

Malaysia’s independent pair of Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai, meanwhile, marched into the second round without breaking sweat after their Taiwanese opponents — Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang — conceded a walkover.

The fourth Malaysian mixed doubles pair to check into the second round were Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See, who disposed of compatriots Soong Joo Ven-Goh Liu Ying 21-14, 21-18.

Earlier, Chong Hong Jian-Peck Yen Wei found world champions Deachapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai too hot to handle and fell 16-21,12-21 while Wong Tien Chi-Lim Chiew Sien also faced a similar fate, losing to Malaysia Masters finalists Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Mentari of Indonesia 14-21, 16-21.

In men’s singles, Canadian Brian Yang capitalised on the withdrawal of world number one Viktor Axelssen by ousting newly-crowned Malaysia Masters winner Chico Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia 21-12, 21-17.

The Canadian will now meet China’s Zhao Jun Peng, who had earlier defeated Thailand’s Khosit Phetpradap 21-8, 21-9, for a berth in the quarter-finals.

Malaysians’ results:

Mixed doubles:

Choong Hon Jian-Peck Yen Wei lost to Deachapol Puavaranukroh-Sapsiree Taerattanachai (Thailand) 16-21, 12-21

Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai bt Yang Po Hsuan-Hu Ling Fang (Taiwan) walkover

Chen Tang Jie-Valeree Siow bt Oliver Leydon-Davis-Anona Pak (New Zealand) 21-14, 21-14

Hoo Pang Ron-Toh Ee Wei bt Jones Jansen-Linda Efler (Germany) 23-21, 21-16

Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See bt Soong Joo Ven-Goh Liu Ying (Malaysia) 21-14, 21-18

Wong Tien Chi-Lim Chiew Sien lost to Rinov Rivaldy-Pitha Mentari (Indonesia 14-21, 16-21

Men’s singles:

Ng Tze Yong bt Angus Ng Ka Long (Hong Kong) 21-16, 21-17 — Bernama